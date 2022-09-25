The great bond bubble is 'poof, gone' in worst year since 1949

NEW YORK - Week by week, the bond market crash just keeps getting worse and there's no clear end in sight.

With central banks worldwide aggressively ratcheting up interest rates in the face of stubbornly high inflation, prices are tumbling as traders race to catch up. And with that has come a grim parade of superlatives on how bad it has become.

On Friday, the Britain's five-year bonds tumbled by the most since at least 1992 after the government rolled out a massive tax cut plan that may only strengthen the Bank of England's hand.

Two-year United States Treasuries are in the middle of the longest losing streak since at least 1976, dropping for 12 straight days.

Worldwide, Bank of America strategists said government bond markets are on course for the worst year since 1949, when Europe was rebuilding from the ruins of World War II.

The escalating losses reflect how far the US Federal Reserve and other central banks have shifted away from the monetary policies of the Covid-19 pandemic, when they held rates near zero to keep their economies going.

The reversal has exerted a major drag on everything from stock prices to oil as investors brace themselves for an economic slowdown.

"Bottom line, all those years of central bank interest rate suppression - poof, gone," said Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar. "These bonds are trading like emerging market bonds, and the biggest financial bubble in the history of bubbles, that of sovereign bonds, continues to deflate."

The latest leg downwards was fuelled by the Fed meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank raised its policy rate range to 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent, its third straight 75-basis-point hike.

Policymakers indicated they expect to push the rate beyond 4.5 per cent and keep it there, even if it exacts a large toll on the economy.

Underscoring that point, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the bank "is strongly resolved to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, and we will keep at it until the job is done".

The broad inflation gauge that the Fed targets, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is expected to show a 6 per cent annual increase in August when it is released on Sept 30.

The scale of the expected interest rate hikes will likely only deepen the Treasury market's losses, since in previous monetary policy tightening cycles yields have tended to crest near the Fed's target rate.

For now, only policy-sensitive front-end Treasuries are trading at yields above 4 per cent, with the five-year briefly breaching that mark on Friday.

Longer-dated yields are lagging the rise as traders price in the risk of a recession.

Still, the 10-year hit as much as 3.82 per cent on Friday, a 12-year high.

"With more Fed rate hiking coming and quantitative tightening, as well as the possibly more government debt issuance down the road amid less Treasury buyers out there now, it all just means higher rates," said Mr Glen Capelo, managing director at Mischler Financial. "The 10-year yield is definitely going to get closer to 4 per cent."

In the coming week, the market may face fresh volatility from the release of the inflation data and public speaking engagements by Fed officials including vice-chair Lael Brainard and New York Fed president John Williams.