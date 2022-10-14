MAS tightens Singdollar policy again but refrains from 'double-barreled' move

SINGAPORE - The central bank boosted its support for the Singapore dollar to fight inflation by tightening monetary policy again, though the move was not as aggressive as widely accepted.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday it will re-centre the mid-point of the trade-wieghted Singapore dollar policy band up to its prevailing level. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band, it added.

"This policy shift, building on past tightening moves, will further reduce imported inflation and help curb domestic cost pressures," MAS said.

"The policy stance will help dampen inflation in the near term and ensure medium-term price stability, providing the basis for sustainable economic growth," it added.

The central bank tweaked its inflation forecasts saying core inflation in 2022 will average around 4 per cent and headline inflation around 6 per cent. MAS had earlier predicted full-year headline inflation to come in at 5 to 6 per cent and core inflation at 3 to 4 per cent.

MAS has now tightened monetary policy five times since October 2021. Two of these moves were off-cycle, that is ahead of a scheduled meeting. The next policy statement is due in April.

Singapore uses its currency as the main monetary policy tool to cool import costs - the main contributor to inflation here - leaving domestic interest rates tracking those of the US Federal Reserve.

Since the end of September 2021, the Singdollar has depreciated 6 per cent to the US dollar, while the US dollar index has gained 19 per cent.

While weakening against the greenback, the Singdollar has appreciated by a cumulative 8.9 per cent against the currencies of all of its other trade partners except the Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the greenback. This has raised concerns about the erosion of Singapore's export competitiveness.

Based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy grew by a better-than-expected 4.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2022, easing slightly from the 4.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.5 per cent. That was a turnaround from the 0.2 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

Hence the economy avoided a technical recession, usually defined as two straight quarters of negative growth.