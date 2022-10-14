Singapore economy grows 4.4% in Q3, better than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy beat expectations to grow 4.4 per cent in the third quarter, led by a pick up in accommodation and food services, as well as construction.

Advanced estimates released Friday by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that the Q3 figure eased slightly from the revised 4.5 per cent growth the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.5 per cent, a turnaround from the 0.2 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

The Q3 figure of 4.4 per cent is better than a Bloomberg forecast of 3.5 per cent year on year growth. It is also better than the 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter estimate.