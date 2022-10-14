$1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation; 2.5m people to get up to $500 in cash

SINGAPORE - A new $1.5 billion support package will give Singaporean households additional help to deal with rising prices, with more aid going to lower to middle-income groups, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday.

Some 2.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive a special cost-of-living payment of up to $500 in December, as part of the package.

They will get the payment together with the GST Assurance Package cash payout that was announced at Budget 2022 to offset the impact of the upcoming one percentage point hike in Goods and Service Tax from 7 to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023.

Every Singaporean household will also get additional Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers worth $100 next January. This means that together with the $200 CDC vouchers announced during the Budget this year, a total of $300 of such vouchers will be given out then.

The Ministry of Education will also increase the income eligibility thresholds for financial assistance schemes to defray school expenses for more students from January 2023. It will also enhance the bursary quantum for full-time Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students.

Mr Wong said the latest measures have been designed with two groups of Singaporeans in mind, who have been affected by higher inflation - lower-income Singaporeans and elderly retirees with no income from work.