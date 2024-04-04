B Capital appoints ex-Temasek MD Jeff Johnson as general partner

SINGAPORE - Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s global investment firm B Capital has appointed former Temasek managing director Jeff Johnson as general partner.

In a statement on April 4, the company said Mr Johnson will lead the company’s climate investment team. He previously led the sustainable investing team at Singapore state investment company Temasek.

The company also appointed global chair and former chief executive of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Rich Lesser as vice-chair of climate and sustainability, as well as senior advisor to the company.

It added that Mr Lesser will remain at BCG and strengthen links between the two companies.

Mr Saverin said: “As more businesses integrate climate into their strategies, Rich’s strategic direction and Jeff’s investment leadership will help us partner with and back the industry’s leading climate entrepreneurs.

“We are particularly excited that, like many of us here at B Capital, Jeff brings deep experience as an investor and entrepreneur in scaling growth companies.” THE BUSINESS TIMES