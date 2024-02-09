South-east Asia emerging as hot spot for private equity investors in 2024

SINGAPORE – Private equity investors with billions of dollars to spend are now keenly eyeing promising opportunities in key sectors across South-east Asia, including healthcare and technology. This comes after such investments and other deal flows fell to a five-year low in 2023.

The region’s growing population, increasing affluence and supportive regulatory policies have caught the attention of some of the biggest players in global finance.

An executive at the giant US investment firm KKR told The Straits Times that the company’s investment activity in the region will be ramped up further in 2024.

“In South-east Asia, each country has its own unique qualities, but the long-term fundamentals that drive growth are the same,” noted Mr Prashant Kumar, partner and head of KKR’s South-east Asia private equity business.

“These include favourable demographic trends with a large, young and growing population, fast-growing middle class, increased urbanisation, technological disruption and a steady rise in domestic consumption.”

Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines – with a combined population of around 530 million people – are benefiting from these factors, resulting in attractive investment opportunities, he added.

“We will consider all sectors, including priority sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumption, and manufacturing and supply chain logistics,” Mr Kumar said.

KKR’s commitment to the region can also be seen in the recent successful closure of its US$6.4 billion (S$8.6 billion) KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II fund – the largest of its kind in the region.

The New York-based firm said the new fund had already allocated more than half of the capital across 10 investments.

KKR is known in Singapore for its investment in retail group V3, which owns luxury brands such as TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee, online property platform PropertyGuru and Singtel’s regional data centre business. It has also invested in Vietnam’s biggest eye hospital chain Medical Saigon, Philippines’ largest private hospital group Metro Pacific Hospitals, and Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group.

KKR managed US$528 billion in assets and had US$99 billion in available capital for investing as at Sept 30, 2023.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager with US$1 trillion in assets under management, is also looking at opportunities in South-east Asia.

The American firm will be focusing on sectors including technology, healthcare, consumer and financial services. Some of its deals in the region have included acquiring Singapore precision components maker Interplex for US$1.6 billion in 2022 and selling IBS Software Services for US$450 million to rival buyout firm Apax Partners in 2023, noted Dealogic.