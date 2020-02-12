Asiana Airlines becomes 2nd carrier to ask staff to take unpaid leave amid coronavirus spread

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's Asiana Airlines has asked cabin crew members to take unpaid leave as the flag carrier's China routes have been reduced due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, a company spokesman said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Asiana Airlines is currently accepting applications from cabin crew members for an unpaid voluntary leave of absence between Feb 15-29, the spokesman said.

The airline is also considering accepting applications for unpaid leave in March, a move in line with a reduction in Chinese routes, the spokesman said.

Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that 80 per cent or more of flights between China and South Korea have been suspended or reduced due to concerns over the virus's spread.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific last week asked all 27,000 of its employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave as the airline battles the fall in demand caused by a coronavirus outbreak.

Cathay said it planned to cut about 30 per cent of capacity over the next two months, including about 90 per cent of flights to mainland China. It also suspended numerous international routes.