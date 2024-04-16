China's Q1 GDP grows 5.3% year on year, well above forecast

BEIJING - China’s economy grew 5.3 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, official data showed on April 16, comfortably beating analysts’ expectations.

It is a welcome sign for policymakers as they try to shore up demand and confidence in the face of a protracted property crisis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 4.6 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 5.2 per cent in the previous three months.

The government is aiming for economic growth of around 5 per cent for 2024, a target that many analysts believe is ambitious and may require more stimulus.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.6 per cent in January to March, above expectations for a 1.4 per cent rise and compared with a revised 1.2 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

Policymakers are ramping up support for the economy, which has struggled to mount a strong and sustainable post-Covid-19 bounce, burdened by the property downturn, mounting local government debts and weak private sector spending. REUTERS