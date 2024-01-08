Xi’s solution for China’s economy risks triggering new trade war

SHANGHAI - As China’s property sector declines, President Xi Jinping needs to reshape the nation’s economic model to drive growth over the next decade. His government’s solution risks igniting a new wave of trade tensions across the globe.

China’s leaders are pouring money into manufacturing as property-related activity, which once spurred about a fifth of the economy’s expansion, turned into a drag on growth in 2022. Part of that focus is what they call the “new three” growth drivers of electric vehicles (EV), batteries and renewable energy, aiding the world’s de-carbonisation push and fueling demand for commodities such as copper and lithium.

So far, the strategy is helping China avoid the recessions that hit Japan in the 1990s and the US in 2008 when their housing markets melted down: The world’s second-biggest economy is now growing at about 5 per cent a year. Yet it’s also fueling imbalances that are setting the stage for renewed global trade tensions between China and the developed world, as well as emerging economies that are pushing to reach the lower rungs of the industrialisation ladder.

The United States and European Union have recently stepped up warnings on China’s overcapacity. Europe initiated a series of trade investigations, leading China last week to launch an anti-dumping probe into EU liquor products like brandy - a move analysts saw as targeted at France, the main backer of the bloc’s action on Chinese EV subsidies. US President Joe Biden has also tightened measures to deny China advanced technology, and a presidential race this year likely to feature Donald Trump could see protectionist policies ramp up even further.

Developing countries are also impacted. While China’s strategy can lower the cost of capital goods, its efforts to retain lower-end industries narrows the space for nations like Vietnam and Indonesia that would otherwise benefit from China’s move up the value chain. Other countries seeking to attract more sophisticated industries, including Turkey and India, are increasing protectionism aimed at China.

Xi’s manufacturing focus is driven by a mix of economic, security and social stability objectives. Chinese policy advisers and government-linked economists say that includes a desire to avoid problems like widening income inequality and rising populism that emerged in the US after it lost manufacturing jobs to China. The US curbs on high-end chips have also prompted China to redouble efforts to attain self-sufficiency in cutting-edge technology as an urgent national security priority.

The numbers are historic: China’s manufactured goods surplus relative to global GDP is now around 2 per cent, a level probably unseen since the US after World War II, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. It estimates that about 45 per cent of China’s manufacturing output is being exported as the nation’s 1.4 billion people can’t buy enough goods like EVs, ships and household appliances to meet the increased supply.

China’s new focus on “industrial upgrading” means pushing into sectors now dominated by the wealthiest nations. That’s leading to lower imports from countries like Germany, South Korea and Japan that traditionally ran trade surpluses with China because they provided its factories with hi-tech components.

Evidence of China’s renewed focus on manufacturing is everywhere, from surging bank loans to the industrial sector to booming investment in industrial parks and increased exports of everything from cars and excavators to washing machines. To the surprise of traders, that’s also propped up global commodity prices, despite the slump in residential construction.

China’s clearest manufacturing success has been the “new three” products. The export value of electric cars, batteries and solar panels grew 42 per cent on-year in the first three quarters of 2023, according to official statistics. Domestic sales of those products are even larger than exports, fueled by subsidies for solar installation and EV purchases. Local consumers bought nearly 6 million domestically made passenger EVs in the first ten months of last year, compared to exports of 1.6 million.

That’s drawing parallels with Japan’s economic trajectory - but not the familiar comparison to its lost decades after its own property collapse.

Much like Japan in the 1980s, China’s rise into more sophisticated areas of manufacturing is now making it a head-to-head competitor with developed nations, according to André Sapir, senior fellow at Brussels-based Bruegel and an economic adviser to former EU President Romano Prodi. The main difference, he said, was that Japan was a US ally.

This time it’s different.