China shadow banking giant alarms investors with missed payments

SHANGHAI – One of China’s largest private wealth managers is triggering fresh anxiety about the health of the country’s shadow banking industry after missing payments on multiple high-yield products.

Three firms said late on Friday that they failed to receive payments on products issued by companies linked to Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, which has about 1 trillion yuan (S$187 billion) in assets under management.

Investors are already on edge over concern about the health of China’s economy and financial markets. One of the nation’s largest developers, Country Garden Holdings, is on the brink of default, while loans extended by Chinese banks fell to the lowest level since 2009 in July.

Chinese stocks slumped on Monday, with the CSI 300 Index down 1.5 per cent at 11.05am, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled 2.9 per cent. The renminbi was 0.3 per cent weaker at 7.261 per US dollar.

The missed payments are likely to add to concern over the health of China’s US$2.9 trillion (S$3.9 trillion) trust industry, which combines characteristics of commercial and investment banking, private equity and wealth management. Firms in the sector pool household savings to offer loans and invest in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities.

The trust industry, once seen as a safe place by wealthy Chinese to park their money for hefty returns, has over the past years been a growing concern for the authorities, which have sought to rein in its scope. The industry has been plagued by missed payments over the past years, in particular on investments related to real estate.

Nacity Property Service and KBC Corp first announced news of the delayed payments by Zhongrong International Trust on Friday evening. KBC, a carbon products manufacturer, said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the delayed payments were tied to 60 million yuan invested with Zhongrong Trust.

Another listed company said on Friday that payments on one wealth product it bought from a Zhongzhi unit had become overdue in August and it will take legal measures to recover investment losses.

Zhongrong Trust said it is aware of forged letters being shared on social media saying the company is no longer able to operate and the firm has reported them to the authorities, according to a statement on its website.

The trust company alone has 270 products totalling 39.5 billion yuan due in 2023, according to data provider Use Trust.

The average yield on those products amounted to 6.88 per cent, compared with the benchmark 1.5 per cent one-year deposit rate paid by banks.

In one unverified letter being circulated on social media, a wealth manager at Zhongzhi apologised to his clients, saying the group’s wealth arms have decided to delay payments on all products since mid-July. The incident involves more than 150,000 investors with outstanding investments totalling 230 billion yuan, according to the letter.

Zhongzhi, described by Chinese media outlet Caixin as one of the premier private financial holding groups in China, was founded by Mr Xie Zhikun. Mr Xie grew the company into a financial giant whose business cuts across trusts companies, private equity and wealth management. He died of a heart attack in 2021.

The company is the second-largest shareholder of Zhongrong, with its ownership at around 33 per cent. The conglomerate also holds stakes in five other licensed financial firms, including a mutual fund manager and two insurers, and invested in five asset management companies and four wealth units, according to its website. It also controls listed companies and owns 4.5 billion tonnes of coal reserves in its industrial operations.

Concern is growing over the health of the country’s property industry. Trust firms, including Zhongrong Trust and MinMetals Trust, bought stakes in at least 10 real estate projects in 2022, betting that unfinished homes will eventually yield cash to pay off some of the US$230 billion in property-backed funds they have issued to investors. BLOOMBERG