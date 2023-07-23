Darkening gloom plagues China stocks as politburo hopes dim

HONG KONG - Global fund managers are tamping down expectations ahead of China’s politburo meeting, with many bracing for prolonged gloom in the stock market on bets that any policy support will lack potency.

Chinese stocks notched its worst week in four despite a series of vows to boost consumption and businesses, underscoring deep market scepticism.

While the high-level economic policy meeting slated for next week should unveil further measures to revive spending and the ailing property sector, investors see no easy fix to the lack of confidence plaguing the market.

Beijing faces the dilemma of ensuring the economy achieves its roughly 5 per cent growth target, while refraining from the type of all-out stimulus that may yield asset bubbles.

With a broad rally seen unlikely, money managers are choosing to focus on more specific opportunities within sectors including Internet, consumer discretionary and energy transition that align with policy goals.

The “market is pricing some continued policy support, but no bazooka-like stimulus,” said Kevin Net, head of Asian equities at LA Banque Postale Asset Management in Paris.

“It’s best to focus on the fundamentals, in particular the sectors and stocks that will benefit from government support and help China gain more self-reliance.”

The CSI 300 benchmark of mainland shares fell 2 per cent this week even as officials released 31 measures to improve conditions for private business and are considering easing home buying restrictions in the nation’s biggest cities.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 per cent, firming its status as one of the year’s worst performers among 92 major gauges tracked by Bloomberg.

Key Chinese indexes are down for the year, losing out on a rally seen across Japan, India and the US. While not a game changer, the Politburo meeting will offer some tactical trading opportunities.

“I would watch for rhetoric that aims to boost private sector confidence and a combination of stimulus,” said Steven Luk, chief executive officer at FountainCap Research & Investment in Hong Kong.

With downside risks to the government’s 5 per cent target for this year’s growth, measures announced at the meeting will be critical, he said.

But any rhetoric short on detail will likely be received poorly by investors jaded from multiple false dawns.

Just last month, a rally in the wake of promises for “more forceful” policies at a State Council meeting turned into renewed selling given the lack of specific measures.

“If the government just sticks with a continuation of incremental policy easing to keep growth at around 5 per cent, that gives no trigger for investors to move,” said Chi Lo, investment strategist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia

“The market is likely to stay in range-bound trading with no conviction but volatility.”