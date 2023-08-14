Country Garden shares slump to record low after onshore bond trading halted

Chinese developer Country Garden last week missed payments of two dollar bond coupons due on Aug 6 totalling US$22.5 million (S$30.5 million). PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG – Shares of China’s Country Garden Holdings plunged more than 12 per cent on Monday morning after the real estate company suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds starting from Monday.

The stock hit a new low of 86 Hong Kong cents following reports on Friday that the company was heading for a debt restructuring, which added to concerns about the deteriorating outlook in the property sector.

Markets are jittery as more developers default on bond payments amid no signs of stronger support measures from Beijing.

Country Garden last week missed payments of two dollar bond coupons due on Aug 6 totalling US$22.5 million (S$30.5 million), confirming market fears that the developer was slipping into repayment troubles.

In separate filings over the weekend, the firm said the resumption of trading of its onshore bonds would be determined at a later date. REUTERS

