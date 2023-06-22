Blockchain payments firm Ripple gets in-principle approval to operate in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Blockchain payments firm Ripple has been given an in-principle approval for its licence application in Singapore, which serves as its Asia Pacific headquarters.

This will allow the group’s Singapore entity, Ripple Markets APAC, to offer digital payment token products and services in the country.

It has applied for the major payment institution licence under the Payment Services Act.

The American firm, which started its Singapore office in 2017, has been operating under exemption from holding a licence under the Act since 2020.

In the past year, the firm doubled its headcount to almost 50 in Singapore, adding to key functions such as business development, compliance, finance, legal, and sales.

Ripple said 90 per cent of its business is global and that Singapore is one of its fastest growing markets and high on the list for recruiting.

The group said it experienced “unprecedented business momentum” with about 60 per cent of global payments over RippleNet sent through on-demand liquidity (ODL) in 2022.

ODL is the product offered to businesses, where the token XRP is used to settle cross-border transactions instantly.

In 2022, ODL volume flowing through Singapore grew over five times year-on-year, the company said.

“Singapore is a leading global financial centre, and a prominent gateway to business in Asia Pacific,” said the group’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse, adding that the in-principle approval reaffirms its commitment to the region.

The development comes as United States regulators crack down on the crypto sector, driving many firms to diversify their operations outside of the US.

The firm is currently in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC has accused the firm of breaching securities rules and a court decision is widely expected end-September.

Mr Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, told The Straits Times that places such as Singapore, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and the broader European Union have made huge strides in the past few years towards defining rules for crypto, such as licensing frameworks and having a clear taxonomy.

Singapore, he noted, has been one of the earliest champions of developing a clear and workable regulatory framework for blockchain and crypto.

“While the US flounders, Ripple will continue investing our time and resources in countries like Singapore,” Mr Alderoty said.

Outside of Singapore, Ripple has 14 other offices in the US, London, Mumbai, Sydney, Shanghai and Dubai.