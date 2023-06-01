Crypto.com gets major payment institution licence from MAS

With the licence, Crypto.com can continue to extend its digital payment token services to Singapore customers. PHOTO: REUTERS
Claire Huang
Business Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com says it has been granted a major payment institution licence for digital payment token (DPT) services from the authorities here.

With the licence, it can continue to extend its DPT services to customers in Singapore, including e-money issuance, account issuance and cross-border and domestic money transfers, the exchange said in a release on Thursday.

This comes a year after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) handed out an in-principle approval to the firm.

Crypto.com chief executive Kris Marszalek noted that MAS is recognised globally as a regulator that ensures responsible innovation of the digital asset sector and said the exchange looks forward to more collaboration.

Mr Ang Chin Tah, the company’s Singapore general manager, said the Republic continues to be a hub for blockchain and fintech innovation and that the “licence underscores our ongoing commitment to build with the Web3 community in Singapore”.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 by Mr Bobby Bao, Mr Gary Or, Mr Marszalek and Mr Rafael Melo.

Following last year’s crypto crashes, including the fall of prominent exchange FTX, activity has been muted in 2023. The ongoing market rout has triggered a wave of bankruptcies, layoffs and company failures across the globe.

In January, Crypto.com announced that it would reduce its global workforce by about 20 per cent amid industrywide challenges brought on by FTX’s collapse.

The layoffs at the firm would be the second round in about six months after it cut 260 jobs in July 2022 to weather the macroeconomic downturn amid rising interest rates.

More On This Topic
Crypto firms rush to assure customers after US bank failures
Crypto exchange MetaComp gets MAS licence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top