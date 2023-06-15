ST Explains: What payments firm Ripple has to do with US SEC’s crypto lawsuits

SINGAPORE - The legal battle between blockchain payments firm Ripple and the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has returned to the limelight following the release of the Hinman documents, which the firm says would help its case.
After more than two years and seven court orders, Ripple on Tuesday night said it managed to have the court unseal the Hinman documents that are centred around former SEC director William Hinman and his position on what a token is.
This comes at a time when crypto firms and the authorities disagree on how a token should be classified.
1. What is the Ripple v SEC case about?
In what came as a surprise to the crypto sector, the SEC in December 2020 sued one of the most prominent companies, Ripple, as well as two of the firm’s top executives.
The SEC accuses Ripple, the firm’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen of breaching US securities laws by illegally selling XRP, a crypto currency its founders created in 2012, without first registering it with the regulator.
But Ripple contests the SEC allegations, saying XRP should be considered a digital currency as opposed to a security. The firm argues that the token should not be considered an investment contract as it is used in its business to facilitate cross-border transactions between banks and other financial institutions.
Ripple is exempted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from holding a licence, and can operate in the country while its application for a major payment institution licence is being processed.
2. How do the Hinman documents factor into the case?
The documents comprise SEC discussions about a speech made in June 2018 by former SEC official William Hinman, who suggested that the offers and sales of crypto currency Ether are not securities transactions.
Mr Hinman also did not consider Bitcoin a security.
Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty on Tuesday night posted on Twitter excerpts of the documents, saying although Mr Hinman claimed that the speech was his personal view, the former official and the SEC touted it as guidance.
Ripple’s argument is that the speech shows that SEC does not view Bitcoin or Ethereum as a security, so XRP should also not be considered a security.
3. Can the Hinman documents help tip the scales in favour of Ripple?
Lawyer Pek Yu Kheng, who co-founded consulting firm Kapex, said even though Ripple is very well funded for the legal battle, many US lawyers take the view that this is not even a fight, that XRP bears many aspects of being a security.
He noted that there is one case that has been resolved – the lawsuit between SEC and crypto start-up LBRY.
It was found in this case that certain tokens were considered securities and even the mere fact that somebody else holding the token because they expect a certain digital asset to increase the value of the ecosystem, is sufficient for it to pass the legal test in securities.
The SEC had sued LBRY after Ripple.
In internal discussions, the SEC had raised the concept of morphing – whether an asset or a digital token that was issued initially as a security, morph into something that is not.
“The only value here is pushing this concept of morphing a bit further,” Mr Pek said.
“What could turn out to be a win for Ripple is that they say XRP was initially illegal security, but later on, the circumstances changed such that XRP morphed into something that is not a security and that will allow Ripple to continue trading because if XRP is a security and it stays a security, you can’t trade it anymore. It will have to be delisted from most (crypto) exchanges in the US. It’s just kind of desolate. But if it was a security but no longer is a security, then Ripple just has to pay a fine for illegal securities issuance,” he said.
In the end, the judge and not the SEC, will have to decide if XRP is a security.
4. What now with the Ripple v SEC case, and will it have any bearing on the lawsuits involving other crypto companies?
Ripple has said it is expecting a decision by the end of September and observers say the outcome would offer a precedent on how other cases may pan out.
Besides LBRY and Ripple, the SEC has pursued enforcement action against several other big names in the industry.
Earlier in June, the SEC surprised the crypto community by suing the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance and its billionaire founder Zhao Changpeng.
The SEC is alleging that they worked to attract US customers to its unregulated international exchange, commingled investor funds with their own and violated securities laws.
The next day, SEC sued exchange Coinbase, which is the largest exchange in the US.
Coinbase, which has an in-principle approval for digital payment token services from the MAS, is accused by the SEC of operating as an unregistered national securities exchange and broker.
Given that Ripple’s case will be thoroughly litigated before the US court, the outcome of this would therefore hold precedent value, observers said.
Singapore lawyer Robson Lee at Kennedys Legal Solutions said an SEC win against Ripple is likely to open a floodgate of lawsuits against many crypto issuers and enforcement actions against their key executives.
But if Ripple wins, Mr Pek said it would mean that alternative coins, more commonly known as altcoins, are legal in the US. Altcoins generally refer to all cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin.
This would mean that there is a route to legalising the trading of altcoins.
If Ripple loses, “then that kills altcoin trading in the US”, Mr Pek said.
5. How likely will the results of the SEC lawsuits have any bearing on Singapore?
Mr Lee noted that a US Supreme Court decision on the Ripple case may be persuasive but is not legally binding in Singapore.
In future though, the Singapore Parliament can decide to change the law to reflect the US court decision on Ripple. In this instance, Singapore courts must follow the new law.
The relevant laws in Singapore under the Securities & Futures Act (SFA) are now similar in principle to the US laws under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, said Mr Lee.
If a token is deemed to be a form of securities or a unit in a collective investment scheme under Singapore’s SFA, any offering would require prospectus registration with the MAS.
“If the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) adopts a set of principles and standards as to whether a crypto constitutes a form of securities requiring prospectus registration, it can be envisaged that the Singapore market regulator will adopt similar principles and policies towards any public issue of cryptos,” he said, adding that this would be irrespective of the final outcome of the Ripple case.
The IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognised as the global standard setter for the securities sector.