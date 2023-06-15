ST Explains: What payments firm Ripple has to do with US SEC’s crypto lawsuits

3. Can the Hinman documents help tip the scales in favour of Ripple?

Lawyer Pek Yu Kheng, who co-founded consulting firm Kapex, said even though Ripple is very well funded for the legal battle, many US lawyers take the view that this is not even a fight, that XRP bears many aspects of being a security.

He noted that there is one case that has been resolved – the lawsuit between SEC and crypto start-up LBRY.

It was found in this case that certain tokens were considered securities and even the mere fact that somebody else holding the token because they expect a certain digital asset to increase the value of the ecosystem, is sufficient for it to pass the legal test in securities.

The SEC had sued LBRY after Ripple.

In internal discussions, the SEC had raised the concept of morphing – whether an asset or a digital token that was issued initially as a security, morph into something that is not.

“The only value here is pushing this concept of morphing a bit further,” Mr Pek said.

“What could turn out to be a win for Ripple is that they say XRP was initially illegal security, but later on, the circumstances changed such that XRP morphed into something that is not a security and that will allow Ripple to continue trading because if XRP is a security and it stays a security, you can’t trade it anymore. It will have to be delisted from most (crypto) exchanges in the US. It’s just kind of desolate. But if it was a security but no longer is a security, then Ripple just has to pay a fine for illegal securities issuance,” he said.

In the end, the judge and not the SEC, will have to decide if XRP is a security.

4. What now with the Ripple v SEC case, and will it have any bearing on the lawsuits involving other crypto companies?

Ripple has said it is expecting a decision by the end of September and observers say the outcome would offer a precedent on how other cases may pan out.

Besides LBRY and Ripple, the SEC has pursued enforcement action against several other big names in the industry.

Earlier in June, the SEC surprised the crypto community by suing the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance and its billionaire founder Zhao Changpeng.

The SEC is alleging that they worked to attract US customers to its unregulated international exchange, commingled investor funds with their own and violated securities laws.

The next day, SEC sued exchange Coinbase, which is the largest exchange in the US.

Coinbase, which has an in-principle approval for digital payment token services from the MAS, is accused by the SEC of operating as an unregistered national securities exchange and broker.

Given that Ripple’s case will be thoroughly litigated before the US court, the outcome of this would therefore hold precedent value, observers said.

Singapore lawyer Robson Lee at Kennedys Legal Solutions said an SEC win against Ripple is likely to open a floodgate of lawsuits against many crypto issuers and enforcement actions against their key executives.

But if Ripple wins, Mr Pek said it would mean that alternative coins, more commonly known as altcoins, are legal in the US. Altcoins generally refer to all cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin.

This would mean that there is a route to legalising the trading of altcoins.

If Ripple loses, “then that kills altcoin trading in the US”, Mr Pek said.