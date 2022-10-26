UOB offers 200 jobs under flexi-work scheme for women with caregiving duties

SINGAPORE — UOB will offer 200 jobs in Singapore specially catered to the needs of women who require more flexibility at work due to familial responsibilities.

These include mothers of newborns, women who have to shoulder elderly caregiving responsibilities at home and those who want to gradually return to full-time work after an extended career break.

Singapore’s third largest bank said on Wednesday that its new Gig+U Women programme will offer full- and part-time jobs and gig work in UOB’s various business units. The initiative is a collaboration with career portal Mums@Work, which pairs women looking for flexible work arrangements with potential employers.

Those hired under Gig+U Women will receive equal pay and enjoy the same benefits such as leave entitlements and medical insurance coverage as their peers with similar roles in the bank, subject to their employment status.

New hires will also embark on a programme with Mums@Work that prepares them for their return to work before they join the bank. This will ensure that they are well supported when they start their careers with UOB, said the bank.

Positions under Gig+U Women have a flexi-hour component built in, where working hours can be adjusted based on needs. This means that women can take up permanent half-day work arrangements, work full- or part-time based on hours of their choice, or do project-based gig work.

Those who are interested in applying for positions under the programme can visit here to view the full list of job openings.

The initiative is an extension of the bank’s Gig+U gig employment programme, which it launched in November 2021 to provide flexible work opportunities for its retired employees.

Mr Dean Tong, head of group human resources at UOB, said women should be encouraged, and not penalised, for supporting the needs of their families while pursuing their careers.

“UOB is proud to partner our female colleagues in their journey to achieve balance between their careers and personal lives, and excelling on both fronts,” he added.

The bank also on Wednesday launched a group technology and operations academy to help upskill and certify its 5,000-strong technology and operations workforce.

Fresh graduates and professionals can also apply for internship opportunities, and programmes involving structured classroom sessions and on-the-job training.

These programmes include the Technology Development Programme, which offers structured training over 12 months to participants in areas such as cyber security, software and information technology infrastructure.

The programme – open to both science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) graduates and non-Stem majors from universities, polytechnics and institutes of technical education – allows participants to receive industry-recognised certifications in their areas of expertise upon completing it.