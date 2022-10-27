UOB defies investment banking slump with debt deals

SINGAPORE – UOB says a boost from debt underwriting in local currencies across South-east Asia is helping it ride out a wider slump in bond issuance that is weighing on global firms.

Fixed income deals in the region are up about 40 per cent from a year ago, said Mr Edmund Leong, managing director and head of group investment banking at UOB, in an interview.

Singapore’s second-biggest bank is seeing double-digit increases in all segments of its investment bank, from mergers and acquisitions to debt, except for equities that notched a single-digit rise, he said.

“We have had a better year than 2021,” said Mr Leong, declining to be more specific, ahead of UOB’s results on Friday. The bank is on pace to rank fifth this year in Asia ex-Japan and China local currency bonds, up from 18th in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve, along with fears of a looming recession, have proved particularly painful for investment bankers across Wall Street, with their clients putting off stock and debt sales while waiting for a warmer reception from investors.

For UOB, Mr Leong said local currency bond issuance has been a bright spot, particularly in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. He cited, as an example, the bank’s work in helping Mercedes-Benz Group issue ringgit bonds in Malaysia since the company’s inaugural issuance. The US dollar fixed income market, in contrast, has seen volumes crater this year, he said.

“People prefer to issue in local currencies as it is more stable at this point in time and also because the US dollar bond market is very choppy,” said Mr Leong, adding that the development of the local currencies market in South-east Asia has helped.

Citigroup acquisition

UOB’s purchase of Citigroup’s South-east Asia consumer banking businesses, expected to be completed by early 2024, will provide another platform for the investment bank, he said, with fixed income and equity distribution benefiting.

Mr Leong will have about 100 bankers in his team by the end of the year, the majority based in Singapore, from 75 people about five years ago. The growth in the business means he now has two bankers each in Indonesia and Thailand, and has built a small team helping with loan syndication in China.

Mr Leong also said he is considering expanding onshore in Vietnam. BLOOMBERG