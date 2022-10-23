Flexi-work arrangements could help boost fertility rate: Experts

SINGAPORE - Lockdowns amid the spread of Covid-19 did not lead to a baby boom but lessons learnt from work-from-home (WFH) arrangements enforced during the pandemic could offer Singapore a solution to its fertility woes.

Singapore Management University sociology professor Paulin Straughan calls remote working a potential game-changer, and if properly instituted, it will allow young couples to invest in their careers and also grow their families.

As many people are prioritising their career development, it is important to evolve systems that allow people to balance work and family, she said, adding that the pandemic has shown that it is possible to manage a profitable business with employees working from home.

Figures from around the world showed there was a baby drought during the pandemic. Significant declines were recorded in Europe and the United States, with half the people in Germany and France who had planned to have a child in 2020 postponing it.

In Singapore, figures from the Government’s annual Population in Brief report showed that in 2021, citizen births continued the decade-long decline seen after the spike in the Year of the Dragon in 2012, an auspicious year in the Chinese zodiac. There were 42,663 live births that year compared with 39,654 in 2011.

In 2021, citizen births dipped to 31,713 from the 31,816 in 2020, amid Covid-19 uncertainties and delays in marriage and child-bearing plans.

But the resident total fertility rate (TFR) recovered slightly to 1.12 births per woman in 2021 from the historic low of 1.1 in 2020.

The figure for 2019 was 1.14. A TFR of 2.1 is needed for a population to replace itself.

The National Population and Talent Division said it has no target TFR and that the Government remains strongly committed to supporting Singaporeans who want to get married and have children.

“Raising birth rates will continue to be key to tackling Singapore’s long-term demographic challenges. Nonetheless, decisions to get married and have children are personal, and there is no target TFR that we are aiming for,” a spokesman said.

While there were fewer babies born amid the uncertainties, more people did tie the knot in 2021 compared with 2019 before the pandemic, according to the population report released in September.

Prof Straughan said that while there will always be people who choose to live their married lives as “Dinks” (double income no kids), most who marry would aspire to have children.

Besides WFH arrangements, she said, people in their 20s could also take time off from work, and resume their careers afterwards when the children no longer need intensive care.