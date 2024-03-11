All in a day’s work for AI, from the classroom to the studio

Ms Chew added: “For example, in customer service, AI-powered chatbots can handle routine inquiries, allowing human agents more time to deliver high-value work and focus on more complex issues that require empathy and critical thinking. Similarly, in content marketing, AI can assist in content creation while human marketers will still be making the final decision on the type of content they use and publish.”

On job search and careers platform LinkedIn, job posts globally that mention artificial intelligence or generative AI have seen 17 per cent greater application growth over the past two years than job posts with no such mentions.

In South-east Asia, the platform has seen a 2.4 times increase in job posts mentioning generative AI and a 1.7 times increase in applications for jobs mentioning generative AI over the past two years.

Its spokesman said: “LinkedIn’s latest research shows that in a world transformed by AI, it is crucial that talent development pivots to training workers in AI skills in order to stay ahead of the curve. With skills needed for a job changing by a staggering 72 per cent by 2030 due to the impact of AI (based on our study), 92 per cent of companies in Singapore say they plan to enhance their people’s skills and abilities in 2024.

“Today, the top five skills that hiring managers in Singapore consider the most important in the era of AI are a combination of both hard and soft skills.”

These are problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, communications skills, IT and Web skills, and leadership and talent management.

With the rise of AI seemingly inevitable, the need to transform the workforce might be more pressing than ever – and companies know this.

According to LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Learning Report, 49 per cent of learning and talent development leaders in Singapore say they expect to have more spending power in 2023 – up 15 percentage points from the year before.

The platform itself has new AI-powered features.

From March, users of LinkedIn Recruiter, a paid variant of the platform for hiring businesses, in English-speaking markets within the Asia-Pacific will be able to find candidates who fit job openings with just a simple conversational prompt.

LinkedIn’s chief product officer Tomer Cohen told ST: “Our AI can understand natural language and help (recruiters) express their hiring goals.

“For example, (recruiters) can say ‘I want to hire a senior growth marketing leader’ and our AI will find the best matches.”

Mr Cohen added that more than seven in 10 recruiters who tested the feature said the AI has saved a lot of time in candidate searches.

Meanwhile, those who use the LinkedIn Learning online course platform in the English-speaking markets of the Asia-Pacific can already tap AI-powered coaching.

“Learners can ask questions or start conversations related to the skills they want to learn.

“The tool uses generative AI to recommend LinkedIn Learning courses, explain certain topics, offer examples or advice, and provide instant feedback,” said Mr Cohen.

Ms Chew said: “As AI continues to advance, it is essential for job seekers in Singapore to be adaptable. Having the mindset to constantly seek relevance to the industry and market trends ensures that candidates take active actions to remain competitive and employable in the job market.

“Candidates can future-proof themselves through upskilling and reskilling opportunities such as acquiring AI-related skills and staying updated with the latest developments in AI technologies and applications.”

However, talent acquisition experts say this does not mean that AI will replace the need for human workers.

Ms Chew said it is still too early to say whether there will be a major cross-industry need to redesign jobs.

“What we do know is talent will have to leverage their unique strengths as well as AI’s in order to stand out.

“This translates to a need for ongoing upskilling and reskilling efforts to ensure that the workforce is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in this new era of work. Fortunately, there are numerous online resources that can support individuals on this.”

Ms Judy Tay, co-founder of creative agency The Dfrnt Agency, which specialises in social media marketing, said: “Since AI came into the picture, we’ve shaken things up a bit and got our folks split into two camps: the thinkers (strategists) and the makers (content creators).

“Jumping on this train was a no-brainer for us – stay ahead or get left behind. It was initially hard to get the buy-in from our team, especially those whose roles were largely routine in nature.

“We’ve rolled out a full-on training schedule to get our crew up to speed with AI. Today, our creators are capable of using AI to create design concepts and to help with layouts. And our strategists use our AI tools to do things like research and competitor analysis, among other tasks.”

Ms Tay explained that some of the more routine jobs that the technology has helped to automate include organisational tasks such as scheduling and task distribution.

She said that AI has also allowed the company to combine more roles so that its staff can do more. With the help of ChatGPT, for example, the designers can now also be involved in copywriting, which they were not able to do in the past without professional copywriting experience.

She said: “By automating various tasks, AI has reduced operational hours needed for project completion, leading to direct cost savings on labour.”

She said that the agency leverages AI language models to craft initial design concepts, applying machine learning to propose layouts that resonate with established design norms and the company’s historical project successes.

Ms Tay said: “The biggest benefit is definitely prototyping and idea-building. When AI spits out something cookie-cutter, our team members are now able to enhance the output with their own creativity.

“This is done by training them on prompt engineering rather than just tweaking the output. For example, instead of asking AI to ‘Give me a compelling key visual design for a car brand’, our team builds a custom prompt for the campaign, then proceeds on an iterative journey with the AI tool.”