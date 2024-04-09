Singapore set to keep monetary policy unchanged as price risks linger

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s central bank is widely expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged in April and hold off from easing its settings until inflation starts to ease significantly.

All 11 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to hold off making changes to its policy in the scheduled review on April 12.

“We expect MAS to hold its monetary settings steady at the April meeting. Although headline and core inflation have been on a bumpy downtrend, core inflation remains stubbornly above the central bank’s 2 per cent target,” said Ms Denise Cheok, economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Provided the inflation outlook stabilises, we see MAS loosening monetary settings in the second half of the year.”

Inflation in Singapore remains sticky. It cooled to 3.1 per cent in January before speeding up to a seven-month high of 3.6 per cent in February as seasonal effects from the Chinese New Year drove services and food prices higher.

The trade ministry and the central bank said in a joint statement last month that core inflation is expected to moderate over the rest of the year as import cost pressures decline and the labour market eases.

They projected both headline and core inflation to average 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for 2024, unchanged from previous official forecast.

Central banks globally are starting to reverse their rapid interest rate hikes. The Swiss National Bank made a surprise 25 basis point cut last month and the European Central Bank is likely to follow in June.

Still, analysts expect reversals to be modest with periodic pauses as central banks try to balance growth and inflationary concerns.

“History shows that MAS did not rush into easing after inflation peaked at previous cycles in 2010s. Instead, the MAS maintained its appreciating policy stance on hold for a while,” OCBC analysts said in a research note.

‘No rush to relax policy’

Singapore is often seen as a bellwether for global growth as its international trade dwarfs its domestic economy.

Its economic growth slowed to 1.2 per cent in 2023 from 3.6 per cent in 2022. GDP rose 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, lower than an advance estimate of 2.8 per cent.

The trade ministry projects growth of 1 per cent to 3 per cent in 2024.

In a survey published by MAS last month, economists upgraded their 2024 growth forecast.