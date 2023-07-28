A $4.5 trillion threat to global financial markets looms in Japan

TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda changed the course of global markets when he unleashed a US$3.4 trillion (S$4.5 trillion) fire hose of Japanese cash on the investment world. Now, Mr Kazuo Ueda is likely to dismantle his legacy, setting the stage for a flow reversal that risks sending shockwaves through the global economy.

Just over a week before a momentous leadership change at the BOJ, investors are gearing up for the seemingly inevitable end to a decade of ultra-low interest rates that punished domestic savers and sent a wall of money overseas.

The exodus accelerated after Mr Kuroda moved to suppress bond yields in 2016, culminating in a mountain of offshore investments worth more than two-thirds of Japan’s economy.

All this risks unravelling under the new governor Ueda, who may have little choice but to end the world’s boldest easy-money experiment just as rising interest rates elsewhere are already jolting the international banking sector and threatening financial stability.

The stakes are enormous: Japanese investors are the biggest foreign holders of US government bonds and own everything from Brazilian debt to European power stations to bundles of risky loans stateside.

An increase in Japan’s borrowing costs threatens to amplify the swings in global bond markets, which are being rocked by the Federal Reserve’s year-long campaign to combat inflation and the new danger of a credit crunch.

Against this backdrop, tighter monetary policy by the BOJ is likely to intensify scrutiny of its country’s lenders in the wake of recent bank turmoil in the United States and Europe.

A change in policy in Japan is “an additional force that is not being appreciated” and “all G-3 economies in one way or the other will be reducing their balance sheets and tightening policy” when it happens, said Dr Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute and former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.

“When you control a price and loosen the grip, it can be challenging and messy. We think it’s a big deal what happens next.”

The flow reversal is already under way. Japanese investors sold a record amount of overseas debt in 2022 as local yields rose on speculation that the BOJ would normalise policy.

Mr Kuroda added fuel to the fire last December when he relaxed the central bank’s grip on yields by a fraction. In just hours, Japanese government bonds plunged, and the yen skyrocketed, jolting everything from Treasuries to the Australian dollar.

“You’ve already seen the start of that money being repatriated back to Japan,” said Mr Jeffrey Atherton, portfolio manager at Man GLG, part of Man Group, the world’s biggest publicly traded hedge fund.

“It would be logical for them to bring the money home and not to take the foreign exchange risk,” said Mr Atherton, who runs the Japan CoreAlpha Equity Fund that has beaten about 94 per cent of its peers in the past year.