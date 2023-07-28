A $4.5 trillion threat to global financial markets looms in Japan

TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda changed the course of global markets when he unleashed a US$3.4 trillion (S$4.5 trillion) fire hose of Japanese cash on the investment world. Now, Mr Kazuo Ueda is likely to dismantle his legacy, setting the stage for a flow reversal that risks sending shockwaves through the global economy.
Just over a week before a momentous leadership change at the BOJ, investors are gearing up for the seemingly inevitable end to a decade of ultra-low interest rates that punished domestic savers and sent a wall of money overseas.
The exodus accelerated after Mr Kuroda moved to suppress bond yields in 2016, culminating in a mountain of offshore investments worth more than two-thirds of Japan’s economy.
All this risks unravelling under the new governor Ueda, who may have little choice but to end the world’s boldest easy-money experiment just as rising interest rates elsewhere are already jolting the international banking sector and threatening financial stability.
The stakes are enormous: Japanese investors are the biggest foreign holders of US government bonds and own everything from Brazilian debt to European power stations to bundles of risky loans stateside.
An increase in Japan’s borrowing costs threatens to amplify the swings in global bond markets, which are being rocked by the Federal Reserve’s year-long campaign to combat inflation and the new danger of a credit crunch.
Against this backdrop, tighter monetary policy by the BOJ is likely to intensify scrutiny of its country’s lenders in the wake of recent bank turmoil in the United States and Europe.
A change in policy in Japan is “an additional force that is not being appreciated” and “all G-3 economies in one way or the other will be reducing their balance sheets and tightening policy” when it happens, said Dr Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute and former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.
“When you control a price and loosen the grip, it can be challenging and messy. We think it’s a big deal what happens next.”
The flow reversal is already under way. Japanese investors sold a record amount of overseas debt in 2022 as local yields rose on speculation that the BOJ would normalise policy.
Mr Kuroda added fuel to the fire last December when he relaxed the central bank’s grip on yields by a fraction. In just hours, Japanese government bonds plunged, and the yen skyrocketed, jolting everything from Treasuries to the Australian dollar.
“You’ve already seen the start of that money being repatriated back to Japan,” said Mr Jeffrey Atherton, portfolio manager at Man GLG, part of Man Group, the world’s biggest publicly traded hedge fund.
“It would be logical for them to bring the money home and not to take the foreign exchange risk,” said Mr Atherton, who runs the Japan CoreAlpha Equity Fund that has beaten about 94 per cent of its peers in the past year.
Bets for a shift in BOJ policy have eased in recent days as the upheaval in the banking sector raises the prospect that policymakers may prioritise financial stability. Investor scrutiny of Japanese lenders’ balance sheets has grown, on concern that they may echo some of the stresses that have floored several regional US banks.
But market participants expect chatter on BOJ tweaks to resume when tensions dissipate.
Mr Ueda, the first ever academic to captain the BOJ, is largely expected to speed up the pace of policy tightening sometime later in 2023. Part of that may include further loosening the central bank’s control on yields and unwinding a titanic bond-buying programme designed to suppress borrowing costs and boost Japan’s moribund economy.
The BOJ has bought 465 trillion yen (S$4.5 trillion) of Japanese government bonds since Mr Kuroda implemented quantitative easing a decade ago, according to central bank data, depressing yields and fuelling unprecedented distortions in the sovereign debt market. As a result, local funds sold 206 trillion yen of the securities during the period to seek better returns elsewhere.
The shift was so seismic that Japanese investors became the biggest holders of Treasuries outside the US, as well as owners of about 10 per cent of Australian debt and Dutch bonds. They also own 8 per cent of New Zealand’s securities and 7 per cent of Brazil’s debt, calculations by Bloomberg show.
The reach extends to stocks, with Japanese investors having splashed out 54.1 trillion yen on global shares since April 2013. Their holdings of equities are equivalent to between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of the stock markets in the US, Netherlands, Singapore and Britain.
Japan’s ultra-low rates were a big reason the yen tumbled to a 32-year low in 2022, and it has been a top option for income-seeking carry traders to fund purchases of currencies ranging from Brazil’s real to the Indonesian rupiah.
“Almost definitely it contributed to a significant decline of the yen, a massive dysfunctioning of the Japanese bond market,” former British minister and Goldman Sachs Group chief economist Jim O’Neill said of Mr Kuroda’s policies.
“Much of what happened in Kuroda’s time will partially or fully reverse” should his successor pursue policy normalisation, although the banking crisis may cause the authorities to proceed more cautiously, he added.
The currency has pulled back from last year’s lows, helped by a view that normalisation is inevitable.
Add to that equation last year’s historic global bond losses, and Japanese investors have even more reason to flock home, according to Mr Akira Takei, a 36-year market veteran and money manager at Asset Management One.
“Japanese debt investors have had bad experiences outside the country in the past year because a substantial jump in yields forced them to cut losses, so many of them even don’t want to see foreign bonds,” said the Tokyo-based, Mr Takei, whose firm oversees US$460 billion.
“They are now thinking that not all funds have to be invested abroad, but can be invested locally.”
The incoming president of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, one of Japan’s largest institutional investors, confirmed it was shifting more money to domestic bonds from foreign securities, after aggressive US rate hikes made it costly to hedge against currency risks.
To be sure, few are prepared to go all out in betting Mr Ueda will rock the boat once he gets into office.
A recent Bloomberg survey showed 41 per cent of BOJ watchers see a tightening step taking place in June, up from 26 per cent in February, while former Japan vice-finance minister Eisuke Sakakibara said the BOJ may raise rates by October.
A summary of opinions from the BOJ’s March 9 to 10 meeting showed the central bank remains cautious about executing a policy pivot before achieving its inflation target. And that was even after Japan’s inflation accelerated beyond 4 per cent to set a fresh four-decade high.
The next central bank meeting, Mr Ueda's first, is scheduled to take place on April 27 to 28.