US Fed is likely done with rate hikes, but that doesn’t mean a strong rebound in Asian currencies

SINGAPORE - In a widely anticipated move, the US central bank raised its benchmark rates by a quarter percentage point to its highest level in 22 years.

From near zero rates in March 2022, the benchmark rates have now been lifted to a range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent as the US Federal Reserve tries to stamp out inflation. Many had hoped that the rate hikes would take a pause after this.

But for markets in Asia, including Singapore, it is what the Fed did not say or deliver that matters more.

The Fed did not close the door on another rate hike in September. That will keep investors in Asia guessing whether it is the right time to move into the usual “weak US dollar trade” that follows the end of a hiking cycle in the world’s largest economy.

Many investors in Asia had hoped that the US dollar would start trending downward – reversing last year’s rally – on a strong suggestion by the Fed that it is done with its rate hikes.

A weaker US dollar by default would have strengthened Asian currencies, reducing the threat of imported inflation and opening the door for potential rate cuts by Asian central banks. That would have lifted the region’s stock markets amid hopes of a rebound in economic activity and domestic demand.

An end to the US hiking cycle could also have freed up the US$5.5 trillion investors have injected in US money-market funds to earn higher yields from short-term debt instruments – raising hopes of capital inflows into risky but high-return assets in emerging markets.

To be sure, the US dollar and the short-term US bond yields did come off a bit as the Fed announced its decision late on Wednesday night in Washington. But most analysts believe those moves were not large enough, and hence not indicative of the turning point the market here was hoping for.

Mr Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, said with another Fed rate hike still possible, it will be hard for investors in Asia to jump into any new trades with strong conviction.

“Investors should keep an open mind but the landscape at the moment is a bit tricky,” he said.

Mr Sim expects the market to continue with the relative carry trade – where currencies that offer higher interest rates are bought by selling currencies offering lower rates.

In Asia, higher-yielding currencies are the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee, but they are still far behind when compared with the yields offered by their emerging market peers in Latin America like the Mexican peso or the Brazilian real, he noted.

The Singapore dollar, which is classified as a lower-yielding currency, may still hold on to its recent gains against the US dollar and some regional peers, Mr Sim said.

However, given the US dollar is now on track of a gradual decline, the Singapore dollar may revisit its 2023 high of $1.30 per US dollar in the next 12 months, he said.