US Fed is likely done with rate hikes, but that doesn’t mean a strong rebound in Asian currencies

SINGAPORE - In a widely anticipated move, the US central bank raised its benchmark rates by a quarter percentage point to its highest level in 22 years.
From near zero rates in March 2022, the benchmark rates have now been lifted to a range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent as the US Federal Reserve tries to stamp out inflation. Many had hoped that the rate hikes would take a pause after this.
But for markets in Asia, including Singapore, it is what the Fed did not say or deliver that matters more.
The Fed did not close the door on another rate hike in September. That will keep investors in Asia guessing whether it is the right time to move into the usual “weak US dollar trade” that follows the end of a hiking cycle in the world’s largest economy.
Many investors in Asia had hoped that the US dollar would start trending downward – reversing last year’s rally – on a strong suggestion by the Fed that it is done with its rate hikes.
A weaker US dollar by default would have strengthened Asian currencies, reducing the threat of imported inflation and opening the door for potential rate cuts by Asian central banks. That would have lifted the region’s stock markets amid hopes of a rebound in economic activity and domestic demand.
An end to the US hiking cycle could also have freed up the US$5.5 trillion investors have injected in US money-market funds to earn higher yields from short-term debt instruments – raising hopes of capital inflows into risky but high-return assets in emerging markets.
To be sure, the US dollar and the short-term US bond yields did come off a bit as the Fed announced its decision late on Wednesday night in Washington. But most analysts believe those moves were not large enough, and hence not indicative of the turning point the market here was hoping for.
Mr Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, said with another Fed rate hike still possible, it will be hard for investors in Asia to jump into any new trades with strong conviction.
“Investors should keep an open mind but the landscape at the moment is a bit tricky,” he said.
Mr Sim expects the market to continue with the relative carry trade – where currencies that offer higher interest rates are bought by selling currencies offering lower rates.
In Asia, higher-yielding currencies are the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee, but they are still far behind when compared with the yields offered by their emerging market peers in Latin America like the Mexican peso or the Brazilian real, he noted.
The Singapore dollar, which is classified as a lower-yielding currency, may still hold on to its recent gains against the US dollar and some regional peers, Mr Sim said.
However, given the US dollar is now on track of a gradual decline, the Singapore dollar may revisit its 2023 high of $1.30 per US dollar in the next 12 months, he said.
Even HSBC, which believes that the Fed has likely delivered its last rate hike for this cycle, does not believe that a “new dawn” for Asian currencies has arrived.
Ms Joey Chew, Hong Kong-based currency analyst at HSBC, said the broad US dollar index – which has eased by about 3 per cent so far in 2023 – may fall further into the end of the year, but the pace may be quite uneven.
“US economic activity keeps surprising on the upside, while economic activity in the rest of the world is still in the slow lane. This contrast – US exceptionalism – may support the US dollar from time to time,” she said.
Hence, she said that even if the Fed is done with its rate hikes, it would not necessarily mean that the lower-yielding currencies in Asia would rebound. Even the performance of higher-yielding currencies in Asia has dimmed somewhat compared with the first half of the year.
Within the Asean region, Ms Chew believes the Thai baht has potential to capitalise on a tourism high season in the fourth quarter when political uncertainty related to its elections has passed.
She said the Singapore dollar is a fundamentally strong and steady currency.
However, the odds that the Singdollar will outperform in 2023 have dropped sharply when compared with 2022 when the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was in a tightening mode, she noted.
The MAS has paused its monetary policy tightening since October 2022. However, the central bank’s policy stance remains in favour of a gradually appreciating currency.
Mr Sim expects the Singapore dollar to appreciate to $1.30 versus the US dollar in the next 12 months, from its current level of $1.32.
Both Mr Sim and Ms Chew said that for currencies like the Malaysian ringgit the biggest drag is the Chinese renminbi, the region’s worst performer, which is likely to remain weak against the US dollar given an uneven economic recovery in China so far in 2023.
The economies of Malaysia and Taiwan are seen as highly dependent on China’s economic trajectory, given their trade and financial relations. Hence, weakness in renminbi has dragged both ringgit and the Taiwan dollar in 2023.