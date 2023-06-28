Weak Japanese yen now the key to stronger currency and BOJ pivot later

TOKYO – Japanese policymakers and business leaders appear far more sanguine about the recent slide in the yen than they were about 2022’s intervention-triggering collapse – a sign they see the weakness as temporary.

While the currency is at an almost eight-month low against the dollar and at its weakest against the euro in 15 years, the panic of 2022 does not appear to be coursing through the veins of officials, consumers and company executives yet.

In 2022, Japan spent US$65 billion (S$87.7 billion) on direct purchases of the yen to help drag it off a three-decade low versus the greenback.

One key factor is the perception central banks are nearer the end of the global rate hike cycle than the beginning.

While it is still not clear when those like the United States Federal Reserve will reach stop, that view has helped dampen fears that Japan is peering into the abyss of a yen free fall.

And an extended period of modest currency weakness could counter-intuitively lay the ground for long-run yen strength should it help the Bank of Japan (BOJ) boost growth, attain its inflation goal and finally embark on a pivot from the past decade of super easy monetary policy.

The bottom line boost to exporters from the soft yen and renewed optimism over the economy have already helped the stock market chalk up 33-year highs.

“Pressure on the yen won’t escalate much from here. The Fed is approaching its terminal rate with probably one more hike, at most two,” said Itochu Research Institute chief economist Atsushi Takeda. “The yen doesn’t have the same falling momentum like last year.”

Yen backdrop

The stark contrast between Japan and its ultra low interest rates aimed at stoking prices and the robust rate hikes of the US intended to cool them has provided the key backdrop for yen weakness since the Fed began its tightening campaign in early 2022.

The Asian nation’s widening trade deficit as commodity prices climbed only added fuel to that fire.

The occasional brakes to that trend have been recession fears, banking sector turmoil and the realisation that Tokyo will act to defend its currency, even if it means irritating its allies in Washington.

Japan has a long-stated focus on the pace of declines rather than any particular target.

When officials stepped into markets as the currency approached 146 in September and 152 in October, on each occasion the dollar had moved by more than 2 yen in less than 24 hours.

Volatility is at much lower levels in 2023.

“Although the yen has weakened, the issue here is the speed of moves and pace of inflation,” said Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management chief fund manager Kiyoshi Ishigane. “The authorities are unlikely to take action at this moment.”

But while the yen at 144 per dollar now seems a lot less scary than it did a year ago, a further fall towards the 150s would still likely jolt Japan out of its new comfort zone and on the road to fresh action.

Those levels would also be a bad place for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider holding an early election later in 2023, as it would likely reignite voter discontent over the rising cost of living.

A decision by the US Treasury in mid-June to drop Japan from its currency watchlist appears to give a tacit green light to more yen buying by Tokyo should sharp moves justify it.

“They are only going to step in if the yen is about to break through 150,” said Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute executive economist Hideo Kumano. “Although they did it last year, currency intervention is still the last option.”