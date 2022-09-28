70% of S'pore SMEs had better access to global opportunities after adopting quality standards: Survey

SINGAPORE - In Jurong Cold Store's control room, automated alarms immediately sound when the temperature in its cold room rises above minus 18 to minus 20 deg C.

Just over a year ago, a maintenance team had to monitor the temperature in the cold room in the warehouse in Chin Bee Drive round the clock.

The cold chain logistics company also has guidelines specifying that frozen food items like salmon and wagyu beef cannot be kept in warmer conditions for more than 30 minutes after leaving the cold room and before they are delivered to customers.

Jurong Cold Store introduced these and other measures, which helped improve its quality control processes and in turn attracted more business from overseas clients.

Since adopting an accreditation programme known as the Singapore Standard (SS) 668, the firm has entered new markets such as Chile and Norway, and received queries from China businesses about using its services.

Jurong Cold Store managing director Darren Lee said: "Producers are using our facility to export their goods to Singapore as they trust our system."

The programme was launched last October and includes specific requirements for temperature controls in the cold chain management of chilled and frozen products.

Mr Lee said most of the requirements under the standard are already industry norms.

"But very often, when we get caught up in the day to day, bosses or business owners tend to take shortcuts to make things easier.

"We should take a step back and look at the standards again, and really audit our processes, to ensure food safety," he said.

Jurong Cold Store decided to engage a third-party certification body, which verified that the company had adhered to SS 668 standards.

Quality and standards certifications have contributed to 70 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) gaining better access to exports and international business opportunities, an Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) survey of more than 1,000 companies in March showed.

The survey also showed that nearly 90 per cent of SMEs which adopted quality and standards infrastructure found that they had a competitive edge as they could differentiate their products and services from their competitors'.