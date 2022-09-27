SMEs going digital, individuals aiming to hone skills can get help under new programmes

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises looking to grow their businesses and workers seeking to upskill can now tap two new programmes which focus on digitalisation.

The first, called the Rapid and Immersive Skill Enhancement (Rise) for Business programme, caters to SMEs aiming to digitalise their businesses.

The second, called Rise 2.0, is for individuals wishing to hone their digital skills and advance their career, and is an expansion over last year's Rise 1.0. Rise 2.0 also offers part-time classes to provide flexibility for working professionals.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who launched the programmes on Tuesday, said they complement each other.

He added: "If businesses do not transform, workers will not be motivated to go for reskilling… That is why business transformation and workforce transformation must go hand in hand."

Participants can get up to 90 per cent subsidy for the programmes, run by global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and SkillsFuture Singapore.

The programmes come amid a push for digitalisation, which helps businesses to improve productivity, optimise operations and lower operation costs by adopting technology such as artificial intelligence.

Digitalisation has gained greater currency amid the pandemic, after some firms were caught flat-footed by Covid-19 curbs which affected their physical operations.

Rise 1.0, which catered to individuals, was part of the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways initiative that was rolled out by the Government last year in response to Covid-19's impact on the economy and jobs.

It had seen 70 per cent of its 1,700 participants landing jobs upon completion.

A total of 120 learners in the first phase of the Rise for Business programme will start a 16-week course starting in November, where they will learn to identify issues faced by the SMEs and offer solutions such as digital marketing.

The Rise for Business programme comes after a joint study by BCG and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) found that more than 60 per cent of SMEs here are digital starters, which refer to companies that have yet to adopt digital technologies collectively under IMDA's measure. The figure for large companies is less than 20 per cent.