New standards for storing and transporting frozen food in S'pore to boost cold chain ecosystem

SINGAPORE - New standards for storing and transporting chilled and frozen food have been launched, the Singapore Standards Council (SSC) said on Friday (Oct 1).

The standards will strengthen Singapore's cold chain ecosystem by improving the management of chilled and frozen food, which includes pre-packaged food, meat, vegetables and eggs.

This comes as supermarkets observed a 20 per cent increase in demand for frozen food with Singaporeans continuing to stay home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overseen by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Singapore Manufacturing Federation - Standards Development Organisation (SMFSDO) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the standards will ensure consumers receive safe, fresh and quality products.

This new series of standards, called SS 668: 2020 Cold chain management of chilled and frozen foods, will set out organisational goals, policies and technical requirements that are key to the cold chain management process for food products, said SSC.

Businesses adopting the standards will need to monitor the time-temperature profile along the entire cold chain, which commences from the processing establishments to the transportation to warehouses and chillers at retail outlets.

This helps businesses better manage the risk of food spoilage and, in turn, generate cost savings in the longer term.

Ms Chong Nyet Chin, director of food safety and quality at NTUC FairPrice, said: "FairPrice welcomes the nation's move towards a more sustainable food chain and eco-system through the implementation of the new integrated cold chain standards for fresh produce and packaged food items.

"The new standards will not only help us optimise the reliability and effectiveness of our cold chain processes, it also contributes to our sustainability goals by reducing food waste and further strengthen our commitment to providing fresh and quality food to our customers."