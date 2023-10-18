UN reports 'staggering' $19b cost of Ukraine dam breach

KYIV - The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southeastern Ukraine in June caused US$14 billion (S$19 billion) worth of damage and losses, a report by the Ukrainian government and the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the dam, which crosses the Dnipro river, flooding the surrounding area with landmine-contaminated water and leaving areas upstream without water supply. Moscow has denied responsibility.

“The stark figures speak for themselves. The destruction of the Kakhovka dam has resulted in a staggering loss and damage,” said Mr Christophoros Politis, the United Nation Development Programme’s deputy resident representative in Ukraine, at a presentation in Kyiv.

The preliminary figures put the damage and losses at US$13.79 billion, taking into account the environmental toll, the loss of power generation, irrigation for farming and housing as well as other factors.

The destruction of the dam “is foreseen to have severe, enduring consequences on Ukraine’s environment, economy and society”, a post-disaster needs assessment report said.

The report identified the lasting environmental impact as its biggest concern.

“The figures are massive... and add to the economic burden on Ukraine,” Mr Politis said.

A joint report by the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and the Ukrainian government previously estimated the cost of reconstruction and recovery at US$411 billion from damage caused during the first year of the war.

“All sectors have been heavily impacted, from health care, water supply facilities to energy and community infrastructure to housing and livelihoods,” Mr Politis said.