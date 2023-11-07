UN chief says Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children'

Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Maghazi refugee camp. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the protection of civilians "must be paramount" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, warning that the Gaza Strip was becoming "a graveyard for children."

"Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe," Guterres told reporters.

"At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel," he said.

He said clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed and again appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Hezbollah says Israel to ‘pay price’ after strike kills 3 children in Lebanon
Key moments in Israel's war with Hamas

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top