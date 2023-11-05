Key moments in Israel's war with Hamas

PARIS - War between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers erupted after the Palestinian Islamist movement launched the worst attack in Israel’s 75-year history on Oct 7.

Israeli officials say more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments, including 3,900 children.

Key developments:

Hamas carnage

At dawn on Oct 7, the sabbath and a Jewish holiday, rockets rain down on Israel from Gaza as hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrate by land, sea and air into southern Israel.

More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed, according to Israeli officials.

They included 270 mainly young people at a music festival and hundreds more in communities near the Gaza border.

The militants took hostage of more than 240 people – Israelis and foreigners, officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of “savagery not seen since the Shoah” – Hebrew for the Holocaust.

He vowed to “crush” Hamas, designated a “terrorist organisation” by the United States, Britain, Israel and the European Union.

Israel retaliates

Israel rapidly retaliated, pounding Gaza with air strikes as it battled Hamas fighters still inside Israel. It retook control of the Gaza border area on Oct 10.

Israel announced a “complete siege” on Oct 9, cutting off power and food deliveries, then water supplies to Gaza’s 2,400,000 residents.

On Oct 13, Israel urged northern Gaza’s citizens to move south within 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee.

The Arab League denounces a “forced transfer”.

Wider regional conflict?

Further north, Israel exchanged cross-border fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally also backed by Iran.

In southern Lebanon, a Reuters video journalist is killed on Oct 13, and six journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera are wounded in a strike.

Lebanon blames Israel.