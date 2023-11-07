Gaza conflict: The vital next steps to a new vision of the Middle East

It is now exactly one month since fighters belonging to Hamas broke through the supposedly impenetrable border between Gaza and Israel and proceeded to murder an estimated 1,400 Israelis. In response, Israel launched a ferocious military offensive to root out Hamas in Gaza, which continues to unfold.

The violence and carnage – the Palestinian death toll is rapidly approaching 10,000 – won’t stop any time soon. Yet, notwithstanding the current gloom, the United States and its Western allies in the Middle East are engaged in a frenzy of diplomatic activity designed not only to reduce the current bloodshed, but also to lay the foundations for a possible future dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.