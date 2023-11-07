Gaza conflict: The vital next steps to a new vision of the Middle East

Who will keep the peace on the ground in devastated Gaza is a key question.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Palestinians search for casualties, at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, at the Magazi Refugee Camp, in central Gaza Strip, on Nov 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is now exactly one month since fighters belonging to Hamas broke through the supposedly impenetrable border between Gaza and Israel and proceeded to murder an estimated 1,400 Israelis. In response, Israel launched a ferocious military offensive to root out Hamas in Gaza, which continues to unfold.

The violence and carnage – the Palestinian death toll is rapidly approaching 10,000 – won’t stop any time soon. Yet, notwithstanding the current gloom, the United States and its Western allies in the Middle East are engaged in a frenzy of diplomatic activity designed not only to reduce the current bloodshed, but also to lay the foundations for a possible future dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top