Ukraine’s popular ‘Iron General’ replaced as fight against Russia’s invasion grinds on

KYIV - Ukraine’s armed forces commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was replaced on Feb 8, became a national hero for repelling Moscow’s invading forces two years ago but suffered battlefield setbacks as the war ground on.

The move ends intense speculation over his fate after reported frictions between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose authority will be tested as he seeks to rally troops under a new army chief and change the dynamic of the war.

Ukrainian forces are struggling after a counteroffensive launched in June 2023 made little headway in the south and east, while Russian forces are inflicting small but costly defeats at several points along the 1,000km front.

Western military and financial support is no longer guaranteed, leaving Kyiv more exposed to attacks by Russian drones and missiles that are sapping Ukrainian resources.

Given Gen Zaluznhyi's popularity and proven ability as an inspiring commander, the fact that Mr Zelensky is replacing him may reflect the desire for a new approach on the battlefield.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb 1, Gen Zaluhznyi repeated his view that Ukraine could compete with Russia's much bigger army only through technological innovation including drones and other advanced weaponry.

He also criticised state institutions for failing to push through unpopular legislation that would reform the way Ukrainians are mobilised to fight, amid a shortage of soldiers and growing exhaustion among those already serving.

A hero to many

Defying the odds, Ukraine's soldiers used stealth and speed to thwart Russia's advance on Kyiv in February, 2022, helping to ensure that, even now, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains a long way from conquering Ukraine.

As the war progressed, Gen Zaluzhnyi's stock rose, and he won praise at home and abroad when his forces launched counteroffensives in the north-east and south that recaptured swathes of land and raised hopes of an unlikely victory.

A portrait of him smiling and flashing the peace sign was spray-painted on walls after the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, under the slogan "God and Zaluzhnyi are with us".

Since then, Ukraine's battlefield momentum has stalled, yet polling indicated that Gen Zaluzhnyi was still trusted by 92 per cent of Ukrainians late last year, significantly above Mr Zelensky's 77 per cent.