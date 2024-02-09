Ukraine's Zelensky says time has come for changes at top of military

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 8 he met army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and that the time had come for changes in the military leadership, but that Kyiv's top general should remain "on his team".

The statement follows days of speculation that Mr Zelensky was considering dismissing his popular army chief who is seen by many Ukrainians as a national hero for overseeing the war effort since February 2022.

"We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now," Mr Zelensky's statement said on Telegram.

In a separate statement, General Zaluzhnyi said he had an "important and serious conversation" with Mr Zelensky and that a decision had been made to change battlefield tactics and strategy.

"The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well. To win together too," his statement said, on Telegram messenger. REUTERS