Ukraine calls for 'urgent' military help after fresh Russian strikes

KYIV - Ukraine urged the West on Feb 7 to speed up and increase deliveries of artillery shells after a new Russian missile attack on Kyiv and other regions killed four in the capital and wounded more than 40.

Securing the shells has been a priority for Kyiv, which is burning through its reserves as Russia throws more manpower and resources at the frontlines almost two years into its invasion.

“We will respond to every missile, every Shahed (drone),” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

“And our task this year is not only to maximise our air shield and long-range capabilities of Ukraine, but also to inflict maximum systemic losses on Russia,” he said, after meeting with EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russia used drones, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft missiles in the barrage.

He said Russia fired 20 drones and 44 missiles in the morning attack – with Ukraine shooting down 15 drones and 29 missiles.

‘Covered with shrapnel’

The strike on an 18-storey residential building in Kyiv’s southern Golosiivsky district blew out windows across several floors, and sent dark smoke cascading into the sky from the destroyed facade.

Resident Dmytro, 31, told AFP he feared his wife had been killed in the attack.

After first bringing their child down to safety after the strike, the building had filled with smoke and emergency workers stopped him from trying to go back up to collect her.

“Where there is the hole, my apartment is to the left. I was covered with shrapnel... she had many injuries,” he said.

Almost 30,000 people were temporarily left without power in Kyiv, the energy ministry said.

Officials said that one person was also killed in the southern Mykolaiv region on Feb 7.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said the attack stripped roofs off 20 houses and damaged gas and water pipes in the port city, where one person was killed.

Russia later said it had launched an aerial attack against Ukrainian “military industrial” facilities and reported it hit all its targets.