Ukraine says Russia did not ask it to ensure air space security where Russian plane crashed

KYIV - Ukrainian military intelligence said Kyiv was not asked to ensure air space security on Jan 24 around the Belgorod area in southern Russia as had been the case during previous prisoner of war (PoW) swops with Moscow.

In a post on Telegram, it said Russia's accusations that Kyiv on Jan 24 shot down a military transport plane in the Belgorod area carrying 65 Ukrainian PoWs to a prisoner exchange could be "a planned action to destabilise the situation in Ukraine and weaken international support for our state".

The agency also said it had no reliable information on who was onboard the crashed Russian military transport plane.

Video posted on Telegram by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, and verified by Reuters, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground near the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod region and exploding in a fireball.

Russia said 74 people in all died, including six Russian crew members and three Russian soldiers.