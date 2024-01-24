Plane crash in western Russia: What we know and don't know

Who was onboard the plane?

The aircraft was an Ilyushin Il-76, a large military transport plane designed to carry troops, cargo or weapons.

Russia's defence ministry said that besides the 65 Ukrainian POWs there were six Russian crew members and three Russian soldiers on board.

The plane crashed in a huge fireball and the ministry and the local governor said everyone on board had died.

What caused the crash?

Russia's defence ministry accused the "Kyiv regime" of shooting it down, saying Russian radar had detected the launch of two Ukrainian missiles from Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Earlier, Russian lawmaker and former general Andrei Kartapolov had spoken of three missiles and said they were either US Patriots or German-made IRIS-Ts.

He said investigators would determine exactly what kind of missiles were used when they recovered fragments from the crash site.

What was the prisoner exchange that was planned?

Russia's defence ministry said an exchange had been due to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

It said the plane that was shot down had been flying from the Chkalovsky airbase near Moscow to Belgorod, in which case it would have been in the final stage of its flight.

Lawmaker Mr Kartapolov said it had not been escorted by Russian fighter planes because the flight had been agreed with the Ukrainians.

He said a second Il-76 transport plane carrying around 80 more Ukrainian soldiers to the exchange had managed to turn around.

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told the Radio Svoboda outlet that a prisoner exchange had been planned for Jan 24, adding: "It's not taking place at the moment."

Russia and Ukraine have carried out several big prisoner swops in the course of the war.