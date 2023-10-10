Taiwan seeks 'peaceful coexistence' with China, president says

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, in Kinmen, Taiwan August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
TAIPEI - Taiwan seeks "peaceful coexistence" with China with free and unrestricted interaction between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday in her national day speech.

"We are willing to take the Taiwan public consensus as a basis, conditioned with dignity and reciprocity, and with a process of democratic dialogue, to develop with the Beijing authorities a mutually acceptable foundation for interaction and a path to peaceful coexistence," she said.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. REUTERS

