Taiwan says at least 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels near its borders

TAIPEI – Dozens of Chinese warplanes and 10 navy ships were detected around Taiwan, the authorities in Taipei said on Thursday after warning that China was conducting air and sea drills in the Western Pacific.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and relations have soured since the island’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

Beijing has in recent years ratcheted up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. The number of warplane flights around the island increased dramatically following last August’s visit by Mrs Nancy Pelosi, then the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that 68 Chinese aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected near Taiwan between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Taipei had already said some of those planes and warships were heading to an unspecified area of the Western Pacific to “conduct joint sea and air training” with China’s Shandong aircraft carrier.

The Shandong, one of two operational aircraft carriers in the Chinese fleet, was detected on Monday around 110km south-east of Taiwan heading into the Western Pacific.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also said on Wednesday its navy detected six ships – including frigates, destroyers, one fast combat support ship and the Shandong – sailing through waters some 650km south of Miyakojima island, east of Taiwan.

It also confirmed that jets and helicopters were detected taking off and landing from the Shandong.

‘Grey zone’

China’s military “has been tasked to develop capabilities to take over Taiwan”, one expert said.

“Those military exercises are aimed at developing and practising those capabilities,” said Ms Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at Washington DC’s German Marshall Fund. “We should expect its trend to continue, with growing pressure on Taiwan.”

Mr James Char, a research fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, said China’s military activities around Taiwan – particularly aerial incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone – had become a “regular occurrence”.

But the activities were “all, without exception, operations below the threshold of war and occurring outside Taiwanese territorial airspace”, he said.

China has not commented officially on any drills being conducted in the Western Pacific.