‘War is not an option,’ says Taiwan President Tsai amid China tensions

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid high tensions with China, which has stepped up military pressure on the island.

Taiwan will not provoke and will not bow to Chinese pressure, she said in a speech in the presidential office in Taipei marking the seventh anniversary of her governance.

China, which considers Taiwan as its own and vows to bring the island under its control if necessary, has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty since Ms Tsai took office in 2016.

Beijing has rebuffed calls for talks, regarding her as a separatist. She has repeatedly vowed to defend Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.

“War is not an option. Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo with non-peaceful means,” Ms Tsai said. “Maintaining the status quo of peace and stability is the consensus for both the world and Taiwan.”

“Although Taiwan is surrounded by risks, it is by no means a risk maker. We are a responsible risk manager and Taiwan will stand together with democratic countries and communities around the world to jointly defuse the risks,” she noted.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations agreed they are seeking a peaceful resolution to the issues linked to Taiwan, the host of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said on Friday.

Ms Tsai said Taiwan officials are in discussions with the US President Joe Biden’s administration on sending US$500 million (S$672 million) worth of weapons to Taiwan, adding that the aid is meant to address deliveries of weapons delayed by Covid-19.

She stressed the global importance of Taiwan, which produces most of the world’s advanced semiconductor chips.

Ms Tsai vowed to keep the most advanced chip technologies and research and development centres in the island.

Taiwan is gearing up for a key presidential election in mid-January, with China tensions set to top the campaign agenda. REUTERS