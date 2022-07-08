ST Live: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe died on Friday (July 8) after he was shot during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan.

The death of the former prime minister was confirmed by Liberal Democratic Party officials to domestic media.

Earlier, current premier Fumio Kishida said Mr Abe had been in critical condition.

A man identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a Nara resident, has been arrested.

Public broadcaster NHK cited Yamagami as telling police sources that he was disgruntled with Mr Abe and "wanted to kill him".

The Straits Times Japan correspondent Walter Sim has the latest updates.