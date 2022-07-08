ST Live: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot

Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
Published
39 min ago

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe died on Friday (July 8) after he was shot during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan.

The death of the former prime minister was confirmed by Liberal Democratic Party officials to domestic media.

Earlier, current premier Fumio Kishida said Mr Abe had been in critical condition.

A man identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a Nara resident, has been arrested.

Public broadcaster NHK cited Yamagami as telling police sources that he was disgruntled with Mr Abe and "wanted to kill him".

The Straits Times Japan correspondent Walter Sim has the latest updates.

More On This Topic
Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot at rally
Shinzo Abe dies after shooting: The leader who returned stability to Japan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top