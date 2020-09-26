Zen and the art of beating a virus

When Aman Gwjwn, 17, developed a persistent cough and cold in July, on holiday at her grandmother's home in Bangalore, her family of eight went to war, preparing themselves for Covid-19 to sweep through their home.

Everyone from a 14-year-old eighth grader to a near-octogenarian would go on to be infected. But the Chinese-Indian family slowly won their battle against the disease over the next 11/2 months, armed with discipline, composure and logistical planning.

"Our approach was: We'll all surely get it, but we'll all survive it as a family. We just made sure everyone didn't fall sick together, so that some people were healthy enough to take care of the others," said Ms Jennifer Liang, 48, Aman's mother and a social worker in Assam who flew to Bangalore immediately.

The Liangs formed what they called "a war council" of decision-makers, which included Ms Liang's husband Sunil Kaul, a doctor and public health activist in Assam. As Aman isolated herself in her uncle's house nearby, the family set up a Whats-App group called Covid Planning.

They identified rooms they could use for isolation in their two homes in the neighbourhood. They gathered an assortment of thermometers, oximeters to check oxygen saturation levels, hot water flasks, gargle solutions and sanitiser sprays.

It was agreed that the oldest member of the family, 78-year-old Mrs Liang Li Ying, was the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, and would need hospitalisation.

"In July, Bangalore had horror stories of people going from hospital to hospital in search of beds. So we called some doctors beforehand and checked on bed availability," said Mrs Gloria Liang, 41, who runs a food products business with her husband Peter, the elder Mrs Liang's oldest child.

Thirteen days after Aman showed symptoms, Gloria developed a sore throat and fever, and isolated herself in another room. Gloria's eighth-grade daughter Josephine was next to fall ill with a fever, followed by her older college-age daughter Joan.

When both girls lost their sense of smell, they isolated themselves straightaway, not waiting for Covid-19 tests.

"Test results take time and some were inconclusive. To be on the safe side, we assumed everyone with even mild symptoms has Covid, and followed our protocol," said their father Peter, 50.

As more family members fell sick, they used spreadsheets to track when each person went into quarantine and came out of it.

A caterer delivered meals, while the family focused on steam inhalations, exercise and building immunity. Every day, they would note down their temperatures and record their varying symptoms.

Dr Sunil, coordinating from Assam, advised against antibiotics, so the family used Tibetan traditional medicines for pains and fevers.

They joked about how Peter would chase them with a bottle of rose essence to test their sense of smell. "We hated sniffing that sweet smell but if we couldn't smell it, it meant we had Covid," said Joan, 20, the undergraduate, who continued attending her online classes to stay active.

With hugs banned, the family kept their spirits up with board games and movies - all while wearing masks. They even used the communal lockdown to learn how to play mahjong.

Sometimes plans unravelled. To his surprise, Peter, who was in good health, felt breathless late one night and had to be rushed to a hospital. Soon after, his mother, Mrs Liang, experienced chest pains, and was also admitted.

"I prayed for my family to recover fast, but I felt I would rather die than feel this pain," said Mrs Liang, who felt overwhelmingly lonely in her hospital room.

Having spent much of her adulthood in India, the grandmother of three understands Hindi and English, but in the hospital, unwell and scared, she could recall only Cantonese. With her children not allowed in the Covid-19 wards, and no medical staff conversant in Cantonese, Mrs Liang was miserable.

"When she stopped eating, our doctor friend finally connected us over the phone. My mother sobbed and said she was starving but was unable to swallow," said Jennifer.

The doctors immediately put the 78-year-old in intensive care, intubated her and started tube feeding.

Jennifer and her younger brother Lawrence, 45, who came from Delhi, both fell ill, though the latter tested negative.

PLANNING IS KEY The disease is unpredictable, so planning is key. The main thing is, don't panic. MS JENNIFER LIANG, on how the family overcame Covid-19.

By the middle of last month, all eight had recovered. "A friend sent us briyani. With our taste back, we really enjoyed it," said Joan.

As they emerged from their illness, the Liangs found many friends asking for advice. In a snappy 15-panel presentation, they offered practical advice on how to rotate caregiving responsibilities, strategically quarantine, build immunity with exercise and diet, and keep morale high.

Families with many generations living together are common in India, and the Liangs' document became widely shared on social media. Jennifer heard that complete strangers were using it to prepare their own responses.



(Back row, from left) Aman Gwjwn, Mrs Liang Li Ying, Ms Jennifer Liang and Mr Peter Liang. (Front row, from left) Mr Lawrence Liang, Josephine, Joan, and Mrs Gloria Liang. Aman, 17, was the first in the family to be infected with Covid-19. As Aman isolated herself in her uncle's house nearby, the family set up a WhatsApp group called Covid Planning. PHOTO: JOAN LIANG



"The disease is unpredictable, so planning is key. The main thing is, don't panic," she said.