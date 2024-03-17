Wife of tech mogul, mother-in-law of British PM, philanthropist: Sudha Murty enters Indian Parliament

NEW DELHI – An affable elderly philanthropist advocating for simple and frugal living may not seem a likely target for social media trolling.

But when Mrs Sudha Murty, 73, wife of billionaire tech mogul N.R. Narayana Murthy, was sworn in on March 8 as an Upper House parliamentarian in India, mocking memes started circulating online.

Mrs Murty, who is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha – India’s Upper House of Parliament – by Indian President Droupadi Murmu for her philanthropic work and as author of multiple books including children’s titles.

Her nomination on Women’s Day elicited praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her track record in social service and writing “inspiring”.

Members of the Rajya Sabha have the same legislative rights as MPs in the Lower House, the Lok Sabha.

However, they do not take part in voting to elect India’s president.

But the appointment of Mrs Murty has triggered social media trolls.

“Simple Sudha, gets even simpler,” said the tag line of a viral online sketch by a woman who called herself Simple Sudha.

“The rumour is, Sudha Murthy humbly accepted the RS (Rajya Sabha) nomination on the condition that she will take her own chair to Parliament,” said another user on social media platform X.

Mrs Murty has previously attracted trolling for her comments, while also earning praise.

She and her husband – the co-founder of IT behemoth Infosys – have always been seen as a power couple in India, but have become even more prominent since Mr Sunak was appointed Britain’s prime minister in 2022.

In 2023, Mrs Murty said on The Kapil Sharma, a popular Indian chat show, that immigration staff at London’s Heathrow Airport were incredulous when she wrote down “10 Downing Street” as her residential address in-country.

Her daughter Akshata Murty and Mr Sunak, both 43, married in 2009 and have two daughters.

“That fellow (the immigration officer) looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?’” she said.

“No one believes that I, a 72-year-old simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister.”