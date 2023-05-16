British PM Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law draws disbelief after giving 10 Downing St as her address

Believe it or not, the mother-in-law of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once faced an awkward situation when she flew into London for providing “10 Downing Street” as her address at the airport.

Mrs Sudha Murthy, wife of Indian tech giant Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, said on an Indian comedy show that the immigration officers refused to believe that she stays at the prime minister’s house, reported business daily Mint.

Known for her impeccable sense of humour, the philanthropist and book author told comedian Kapil Sharma on his show that most people could not believe that she is the mother-in-law of Mr Sunak who married her daughter Akshata Murthy.

Blaming her modest appearance for the disbelief she draws, she said the immigration officer looked at her and said: “Are you joking?”

“I told him, no, I’m telling you the truth,” Mrs Murthy said during the show.

“No one believes that I, a 72-year-old simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister.”

In April, Mrs Murthy was conferred the Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award - at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the president of India in New Delhi. She is the founder of Infosys Foundation, an organisation that supports the underprivileged sections of the society.