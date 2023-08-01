Warming world ‘brutalises’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide

MUMBAI/LAGOS/LONDON - Women will bear the brunt of extreme heat as more frequent heatwaves on a warming planet pose a growing threat to their work, earnings and lives, researchers have warned.

The impacts of rising heat are disproportionately dangerous and costly to women – be it at home or on the job – according to a report titled The Scorching Divide, by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre (Arsht-Rock).

The US-based non-profit organisation’s research, which analysed India, Nigeria and the United States, said that extreme heat could kill 204,000 women annually across the three countries in hot years.

“Extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide,” said Ms Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of Arsht-Rock.

Heat creates a “double burden” for women, the report warned.

“Women are not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, they’re also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who’s sick from heat, whether that’s paid care or unpaid care,” Ms McLeod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Heatwaves are breaking records around the world and the continued release of planet-heating emissions – largely from the use of coal, oil and gas – will push global temperatures into uncharted territory in the coming years, scientists have said.

The debilitating heat will take its toll on women, forcing them to work longer hours – whether outdoors on a farm, for example, or doing unpaid domestic work like cooking and cleaning at home – for less money or no income at all, the report said.

“Women in poverty are being pushed further into poverty, and women climbing out of poverty are being pulled back in,” Ms McLeod said.

Lack of cooling hits women hardest

With the average number of heatwave days projected to at least double by 2050 in India, Nigeria and the US, women from the poorest and marginalised communities will suffer the biggest blow to their productivity, the report found.

Much of these heat-related productivity losses – pegged at about US$120 billion (S$160 billion) each year across the three countries – are in the context of unpaid household work and linked to lack of access to domestic cooling equipment, according to the research.

About 1.2 billion rural and urban poor globally are expected to be living without cooling solutions by 2030, with 323 million of them in India alone, according to Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), a United Nations-backed organisation working on energy access.

These solutions range from domestic air-conditioning to cold chains for farm produce.

Women spend almost twice as much time than men working at home, taking care of children or older relatives and managing the house – and those who cannot afford air-conditioning experience a bigger hit to their productivity, the report found.

In nations such as Nigeria, where heat exacerbates symptoms of tropical diseases from malaria to yellow fever, mothers bear the “double burden” of looking after themselves and caring for sick family members, amounting to hours of unpaid work.

Doctors in Nigeria, who experience frequent power cuts, are calling for better-ventilated hospitals and say pregnant women should take breaks of at least three hours if working outdoors.