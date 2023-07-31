11 in South Korea dead from heat-related illnesses, four drown over weekend

SEOUL - A total of 11 people died of heat-related illnesses and four people drowned in South Korea over the weekend, the authorities said on Sunday.

The death toll from heat-related illnesses included mostly people in their 70s and older, found dead inside greenhouses or on farms in regions where temperatures shot up to daily highs of between 33 deg C and 36 deg C.

Seven people died due to the heat on Saturday alone, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said on Sunday. Four more deaths were reported on Sunday.

The dead included four people in their 70s through 90s in North Gyeongsang Province, two in South Gyeongsang Province, two in Gyeonggi Province and one in North Chungcheong Province.

The average age of the dead was 78.4, and their time of death was between 11am and 5pm.

A total of 1,015 people were reported to have suffered from heat-related illnesses between May 20 and July 29, and 178 of the cases were reported in the three days to Friday, according to the ministry.

Four people are reported to have drowned in the ocean and mountain streams over the weekend.

As demand for electricity spikes during periods of extreme heat, power outages also occurred at apartment complexes in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and the south-western city of Gwangju. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK