SAMBHAL DISTRICT, UTTAR PRADESH - For a long time, local officials seeking to drive up Covid-19 vaccination rates in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district were up against a giant roadblock - the local Member of Parliament, Mr Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

The 91-year-old had described Covid-19 as "God's punishment for our sins" in July last year and steered clear from being vaccinated. In April, he fired another salvo saying he did not need a jab.