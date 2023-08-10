Surge in Indians adopting foreign citizenship, highest numbers in more than a decade

The top countries that granted Indians citizenship between 2019 and 2021 were the US, Canada and Australia. PHOTO: AFP
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
BENGALURU – More than 225,000 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2022, the most in over a decade, according to data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. This is a spike from the average of around 150,000 a year since 2011.

The top countries that granted them citizenship between 2019 and 2021 were the United States, Canada and Australia, statistics from India’s Ministry of Home Affairs showed in 2022. Singapore was the seventh-most popular destination, with around 7,000 Indians getting the red passport over the same time period.

