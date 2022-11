BENGALURU - To most people around the world, 2020 was the year of Covid-19. But Ms Tiara D’Souza in Bengaluru, India, remembers it more vividly as the year that pushed her to the edge.

When the pandemic began, the then 24-year-old was two years into her first job as a finance team lead at a major Indian fintech start-up, working 12-hour days.