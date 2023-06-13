India’s diaspora is bigger and more influential than any in history

Adobe, Microsoft and Britain are run by people with Indian roots

The Economist

India has the essential ingredients to be a leading exporter of talent: a mass of young people and first-class higher education. PHOTO: AFP
Having just surpassed China as the world’s most populous country, India contains more than 1.4 billion people. Its migrants are both more numerous and more successful than their Chinese counterparts. The Indian diaspora has been the largest in the world since 2010.

Of the 281 million migrants spread around the globe today – generally defined as people who live outside the country where they were born – almost 18 million are Indians, according to the latest United Nations estimates from 2020. Mexican migrants, the second-biggest group, number just 11.2 million. Chinese abroad number 10½ million.

