'Pirate Queen' for scientific publications on trial in key copyright case in India

KOCHI (Kerala) - Sci-Hub is a pirate website which aims to "remove all barriers in the way of science".

It is with this lofty motto that the portal has provided mass access to tens of millions of research papers, creating a global fan base among students and researchers who cannot afford the high subscription fees or one-off payments involved in accessing them.

But Sci-Hub's continued ability to do so in India, home to its second-largest user base after China, now hinges on an ongoing case in Delhi which has generated widespread support from the academic community in India and elsewhere.

In December 2020, three leading global publishers, Elsevier, Wiley and American Chemical Society, filed a suit in the High Court of Delhi against Sci-Hub and Libgen, another file-sharing website. The publishers accused the sites of infringing their copyright and requested authorities in India to block access to them.

"Pirate sites like Sci-Hub threaten the integrity of the scientific record, and the safety of university and personal data," the publishers said in a media statement. "They compromise the security of libraries and higher education institutions to gain unauthorised access to scientific databases and other proprietary intellectual property, and illegally harvest journal articles and e-books," it added.

Set for its next hearing on Feb 10, a ruling in favour of Sci-Hub and Libgen could prompt wider acceptance of the two websites, impacting business models of academic publishers which depend significantly on subscription revenues.

The case has also gained traction because this is the first time Alexandra Elbakyan, the 33-year-old Kazhak researcher and programmer who set up Sci-Hub in 2011, is being defended in court. A team of Indian lawyers, committed to the cause of open access, are working pro bono.

Ms Elbakyan, in an email to The Straits Times, said that in cases abroad she had no time to organise lawyers and was not even aware in many instances that the site had been sued. Sci-Hub and Libgen are blocked in several European countries on the grounds of "unlawful activity".

But courts in India could take a different view given public interest exemptions in the country's Copyright Act of 1957, including one around 'fair dealings' that allows reproduction of published literature for research and private use.

In 2016, the High Court of Delhi dismissed a suit filed by publishers, including Oxford University Press and Cambridge University Press, against Rameshwari Photocopy Service, a Delhi store popular with students, as well as University of Delhi for infringing their copyright by photocopying and reproducing their publications. The ruling, which relied on the fair dealings clause, said copyright is "not an inevitable, divine, or natural right".

Ms Elbakyan's legal team told ST that their defence was also "rooted in principles of public interest" and argued that the fair dealing provision should "extend to facilitators of research such as Sci-Hub".

"In a country that finds it immensely challenging to secure meaningful access to latest scientific developments - owing to the skyrocketing prices of the journals which publish it, coupled with our own socio-economic realities - Sci-Hub's success would remove a major hindrance to scientific progress," the lawyers said in a statement.

Ms Elbakyan, known as the "Robin Hood of science", told Nature magazine last month that "open communication is a fundamental property of science and it makes scientific progress possible".

"Paywalled access prevents this," she said, listing her concern about scientific knowledge becoming the "private property of some corporation."

"That is a threat, and not Sci-Hub," added Ms Elbakyan, who was frustrated by restricted access to literature in her early 20s when she was researching brain-computer interfaces.