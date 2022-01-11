Will I break any laws by buying unlicensed merchandise of TV shows like Squid Game?

SINGAPORE - As TV series Squid Game went viral last year, various businesses rode the global craze of the Netflix drama to market their goods and services.
They included beer company Heineken, fast-food chain Domino's Pizza and even local cafes.
SINGAPORE - As TV series Squid Game went viral last year, various businesses rode the global craze of the Netflix drama to market their goods and services.
They included beer company Heineken, fast-food chain Domino's Pizza and even local cafes.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.